A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,995,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

