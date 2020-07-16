A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,264,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,557,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

BTZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 191,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

