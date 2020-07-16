Adelphoi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $184.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $161,896.02 and approximately $184.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.01948800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00092733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00191626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.