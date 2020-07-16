Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,366 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Adobe by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

ADBE traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.83. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,174. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

