AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,588 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.08% of AFLAC worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $105,510,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

