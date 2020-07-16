Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 220 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 723,891 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $121.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

