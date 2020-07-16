Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 1.4% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

