Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $89.75.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

