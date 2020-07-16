Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,069 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 155,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,159,000 after buying an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.