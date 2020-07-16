Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 0.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 126.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,204,000 after acquiring an additional 174,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $189.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.