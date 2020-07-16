Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $555,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $362,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 131,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.