Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $1,516.75. The stock had a trading volume of 946,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,442.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,363.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,039.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.