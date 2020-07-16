American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

