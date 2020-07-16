Analysts Set Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) Price Target at €46.80

Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.33 ($54.31).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of HFG traded down €0.84 ($0.94) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €48.60 ($54.61). The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -783.87. Hellofresh has a 12-month low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a 12-month high of €53.35 ($59.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

