Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “add” rating for the company.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $254,141 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,866,000 after buying an additional 6,054,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,169,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 367,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 984,486 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $33.53. 39,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,579. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.