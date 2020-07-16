apM Coin Market Cap Achieves $2.27 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.04983775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033131 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

