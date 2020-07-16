Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $285,124.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

