Avondale Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $357,994,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $262,000,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $657.06.

TSLA stock traded down $12.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,504.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,951,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905,365. The company has a market capitalization of $279.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,701.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,042.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $742.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

