Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,186. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

NASDAQ AAXN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,856. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,071.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

