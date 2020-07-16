BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $569.20. 481,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,157. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit