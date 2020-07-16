Bread Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and $711,894.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.04983775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Bread is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

