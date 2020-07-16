Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicell worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,476,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,975. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.