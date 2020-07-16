Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Medpace worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.86. The company had a trading volume of 23,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Insiders sold 17,164 shares of company stock worth $1,723,265 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

