Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 5,264,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

