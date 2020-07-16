Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target at $25.67

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,861,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

