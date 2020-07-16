Brokerages Set Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Target Price at $9.67

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,506. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $265.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

