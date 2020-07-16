Burst Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $134,547.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,098,457,266 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars.

