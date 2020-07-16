Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Monday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CMCL opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,389 ($17.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,280.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 920.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

