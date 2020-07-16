Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.88.

WEED has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Pi Financial lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.66. 1,184,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.23. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$12.96 and a 1 year high of C$47.94.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.