CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

IGR stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

