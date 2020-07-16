CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.
IGR stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile
