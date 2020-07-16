CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 144.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,111,000 after buying an additional 2,044,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,917,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CDW by 211.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 480,636 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 66.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 358,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,512,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $117.42. 298,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.88.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.