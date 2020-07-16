Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

ORCL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 5,882,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,003,738. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

