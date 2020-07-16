Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 123 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.42.

UNH traded down $7.00 on Wednesday, hitting $301.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,856,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. The firm has a market cap of $292.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

