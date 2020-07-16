Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 364,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 47,414 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

American Express stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.02. 3,060,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,253. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.74. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

