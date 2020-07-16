Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,174 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after buying an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $191,903,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.06. 2,542,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,492,203. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

