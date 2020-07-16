CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.1% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.28. 2,646,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

