CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,006,000 after buying an additional 17,832,855 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 961,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 898,838 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,692,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 859,368 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,781,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 814,907 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 4,068,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,098,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

