CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 5.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,927 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

