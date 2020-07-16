CFO4Life Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 1.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,524. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.