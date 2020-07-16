CFO4Life Group LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $21,230,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC traded up $6.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.46. 657,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,993. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

