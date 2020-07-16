CFO4Life Group LLC Has $282,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 59.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the first quarter worth $3,010,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 208,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 414,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CII traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 70,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,712. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

