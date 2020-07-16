CFO4Life Group LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $157,176.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,978. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

