CFO4Life Group LLC Has $768,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

NYSE:C traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. 19,340,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,565,781. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.