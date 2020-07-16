CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 3,556,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044,206. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

