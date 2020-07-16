CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after buying an additional 4,826,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after buying an additional 2,721,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 470,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 348,687 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

