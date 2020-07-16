CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $14.94 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 631,304 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

