CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $14.94 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 631,304 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit