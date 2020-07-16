CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $471,000 in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,083 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $434.10. 1,732,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. The company has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $12,254,174 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.