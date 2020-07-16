CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $526.44. 7,760,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,334. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.52 and its 200 day moving average is $393.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,550 shares of company stock worth $94,123,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.50.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

