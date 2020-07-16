CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,543,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 882,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $8.12 on Wednesday, reaching $205.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,443. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

