CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 166,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,352. The stock has a market cap of $527.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

